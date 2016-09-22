BHOS students become students of the year in Great Britain

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rashad Nazaraliyev, fourth year Petroleum Engineering student and Ellada Isazade, third year Chemical Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) were awarded Students of the Year title by Heriot-Watt University, Great Britain for their outstanding academic results in academic year 2015/2016. Both students were awarded certificates and money reward.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service.

It should be noted that Rashad Nazaraliyev was admitted to Petroleum Engineering Department in 2013, scoring 677 points, while Ellada Isazade scored 648 points and was admitted to Chemical Engineering Department in 2014.

It is worth to underline that the fourth year Chemical Engineering student Sevinj Gafarli was also awarded the same title in academic year 2014/2015 and given a certificate and reward on behalf of Heriot-Watt University.