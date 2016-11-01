BHOS hosts conference dedicated to II Azerbaijan Science Festival

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A scientific conference alongside a literature and art evening was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) in the framework of the II Azerbaijan Science Festival. Opening the event, BHOS Rector said that National leader Heydar Aliyev always provided support to Azerbaijani science.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, he emphasized that the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev pays close attention to the issues related to the development of the science and needs of Azerbaijani scientists. Elmar Gasimov also informed about events and actions to be arranged during the Festival.

At the conference, BHOS Professors Fuad Veliyev and Sanan Eminov, representative of the Zoology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences Elshad Askerov and fifth-year student of the Chemical Engineering department, winner of the Young Researcher of the Year contest, Nijat Gasimov presented scientific reports in English. Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Issues Research Institute under the Ministry of Emergency Situations Rushdi Safarov also made a report.

During the literature and art evening, BHOS students performed excerpts from literary, dramatic and musical works by Azerbaijani and foreign authors in Azerbaijani and English languages. In addition, an exhibition of art works made by BHOS teachers and students was presented.

The main goals of the Second Azerbaijan Science Festival is to popularize science and raise young people’s interest in scientific activities. The Festival will be also held in Nakhchivan, Gandja, Sumgayit and Sheki and will continue through November 5.