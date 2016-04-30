Baku hosts educational exhibition of US universities

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts the Educational Fair of the US Universities.

Report was told in the US Embassy to Azerbaijan, the event, which will be supported by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the American Council on International Education, about 25 American universities and other educational programs take part at the exhibition.

The purpose of the event is to inform about educational opportunities in the US universities. The students, pupils and parents who attend the exhibition, are to be provided with the opportunity to meet with alumni of US universities, and get answers to their questions.

Graduates of American universities will talk about the activities of the educational programs of US universities.

Participants of the exhibition will be handed materials and booklets.

According to the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, in 2014-2015, more than 400 Azerbaijani students received education in the United States. For 10 years the number of students studying in the US from Azerbaijan increased by 6.5%.