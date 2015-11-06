ANAS President: Young scientists should know English

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Young scientists should know English."

Report was told by Akif Alizadeh, Academician,President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

ANAS President believes that today without the knowledge of the English language young scientists will not be able to move forward in science: "Now, by learn a language, many go abroad to study. Why such an approach should not be applied in Azerbaijan?If young Scientists do not know the English language, we can not send him abroad for further training."

According to Alizadeh, the decision in this regard has already been made."There is no way back. I think that young scientists should be at a high level to know a foreign language.Without perfect English skills young people can not read foreign literature and understand the speech of scientists at conferences. The current project is a pilot.I believe that young people will bear with us."