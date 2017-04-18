American professor reading 700 books in a year gives lecture at BBF - PHOTO

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The American professor Dr. Sam Potolicchio has today held a seminar at Baku Business Factory (BBF) on theme Effective Decision-Making in Business World.

Report informs, the seminar which attended by over 50 young people lasted for 2 hours.

Visiting Azerbaijan in the framework of the US Embassy-financed Alumni MAX program, Dr. Sam Potolicchio touched upon several issues arousing interest of the youth. According to him, social media makes people more sensitized, which directly impact on their social and business activities.

Stating that he reads 500-700 books in a year, S.Potolicchio noted importance of reading for correct decision-making.

American scientist shared thoughts on his visit to Azerbaijan. Professor said that he had stayed just one day in Baku during his first visit and then left for Ganja and Mingachevir, as well as stressed that he liked Azerbaijani national cuisine very much.

Notably, Sam Potolicchio is the Distinguished Professor and Department Chair of Global Leadership Studies at the Russian Presidential Academy, the largest university in Europe and is President of the Preparing Global Leaders Foundation, an international leadership training program with campuses in Russia, Macedonia, Jordan and the United States. Dr. Potolicchio is the Visiting Senior Lecturer at the Lugar Academy at the University of Indianapolis and a Visiting Professor at Georgetown and New York University.

S.Potolicchio is also the academic director for Georgetown’s Global Visiting Student Program and is a founding faculty member of programs in Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Hungary. He advises top political officials, business leaders, and governments in more than 20 countries including CEO’s, members of parliament, and high-ranking appointed officials in the Middle East, the Balkans, and Eastern Europe.

Potolicchio was named by the Princeton Review as one of the “Best Professors in America” in 2012, the only one chosen from his field. He has won numerous teaching awards at Georgetown and the K. Patricia Cross Award from the American Association of Colleges and Universities as one of the future leaders of American higher education in 2011.

He is the official lecturer on American Federalism for the Open World Leadership program at the Library of Congress, where he speaks weekly to visiting dignitaries from the post-Soviet republics. Potolicchio’s book chapters on Religion and Politics have been published in volumes by Congressional Quarterly Press and Oxford University Press. He has delivered keynote lectures internationally at over 100 different universities in 30 countries including Oxford, Cambridge and Bologna.

Notably, Baku Business Factory (BBF) was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May, 2015. BBF's main goal is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development, at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of these projects and to make them sustainable.