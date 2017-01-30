Ambassador of Mexico visited BHOS

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov with the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini and attaché of the Embassy Mario Fernandez took place at BHOS.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the Rector informed the guests about activity of the Higher School established upon a decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, attainments achieved with a short period of time, teaching process and conditions created for the BHOS students. He also told about international ties of the Higher School with leading universities, international companies and organizations from other countries.

Having expressed his gratitude for the warm reception, the Ambassador Rodrigo Labardini dwelled on the prospects of BHOS partner relations with higher education institutions in Mexico. Speaking about significance of cooperation between two countries in the field of education, he emphasized that it would be important to develop BHOS’ cooperation with the Mexican Petroleum Institute.

The meeting participants discussed possible spheres of future cooperation and implementation of joint projects including student and teachers exchange programs and scientific research. An option to arrange a Day of Mexico at the Baku Higher Oil School was also considered.