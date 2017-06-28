Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rainfall is expected in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 29. Weather to be changeable cloudy in the daytime and mostly rainless. Mild northern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-23˚C at night, 30-35˚C in afternoon, in Baku 20-22˚C at night and 32-34˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm mercury column below normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-65% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 21-22° in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23° in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, and 24-25 °in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and rain are expected. Some torrential rainfall in some places is predicted. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23˚C at night, 33-38˚C in afternoon, in mountains 11-16˚C at night, 19-24˚C in afternoon.

On June 29-30 in some regions the weather will be unstable, lightning, intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some areas, hail is predicted.

West wind will intensify in some places. Water level in rivers may increase.