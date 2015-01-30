Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for 31 January was announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain is expected in some areas of Baku and Absheron peninsula, in the afternoon to be partly cloudy. South-east wind will blow. The air temperature in Baku will be +2+5°C at night, +7+10°C in the daytime.

Mostly dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, the fog is likely to be in some regions, however the rain is forecasted in Lankaran and Astara. North wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +10+15°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and +4+9°C in the daytime in mountains.