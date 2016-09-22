Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 23 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night.

Mild north wind will intensify occasionally at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 18-21 C at night, 23-27 C in daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will reduce from 760 mm Hg column to 756 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the afternoon.

As for weather conditions in Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.