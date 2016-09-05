Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 6, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 19-23 C at night, 25-28 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, iIn some places of Azerbaijan regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Hail is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in mountainous 9-14 C at night, 15-19 C in the daytime.