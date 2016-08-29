Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Tuesday, August 30.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 21-25°C at night, 29-34°C in the daytime, also, 22-24°C at night, 31-33°C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places. The temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 33-38°C in the daytime as well as 14-19°C on the mountains at night, 21-26°C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 26-27°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 27-28°C.