Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 13 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. It is predicted to rain in some places of peninsula. South wind will blow and intensify occasionally in daytime.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 at night, 14-16 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 765 mm mercury column will be reduced to 757 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. But in the afternoon in western regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.