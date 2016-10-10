Weather forecast for October 11 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. On October 11, some places of Absheron peninsula will be rainy. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 20-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 21-23 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 75-85%, 60-70% in the afternoon.

Tomorrow in some places of Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. The morning fog in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-11 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.