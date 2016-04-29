Weather forecast for May in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the average monthly temperature is expected to be close to normal, but slightly higher in some days in May. The amount of monthly precipitation is likely to be close to normal, but slightly higher in some days.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be 18-20°C (11-16°C at night, 20-25°C in the daytime, 28-33°C in some days) that is close and slightly higher than the climate norm.

The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close and less than the climate norm in some places (norm: 18-21 mm).

The average monthly temperature in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is expected to be 16-20°C (11-16°C at night, 22-27°C in the daytime, sometimes it will rise to 30-35°C) that is close to the climate norm.

The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to normal (norm: 33-62 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be 11 15°C (8 13°C at nights, 13-18°C in the daytime on some days will be 22 27°C in the afternoons) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (68-122 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam,Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be 17 20°C (12 17°C at nights, 20 25°C in the afternoons, some days 28 33°C) which is close to and a little bit higher than climate norm.

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions average monthly temperature is likely to be 15-19°C (12-17°C at night, 5-10°C on some days, 18-23°C during a day, 27-32°C on some days) which is close to the climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (31-54 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir,Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions,average monthly temperature is expected to be 19 22°C (13 18°C at nights, 22 27°C in the afternoons, some days 30 34°C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (26 62 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regionsaverage monthly temperature is expected to be 15 19°C (10 15C at nights, 19 24C in the afternoons, some days +27+32 C) which is close and a little bit higher than climate normal. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (41-72 mm).