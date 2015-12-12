Tomorrow weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 13, the south-west wind blowing in the capital will be changed with the north-west wind.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 at night, 8-13 in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees at night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions weather will be mainly dry at night and in the morning it will be foggy, drizzly rain is expected in eastern regions. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1 + 4 degrees C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime are expected.