Weather will be unstable until December 3 - WARNING

    Weather will be unstable until December 3

    The temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ From December 1 to December 3 afternoon, the weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, occasional rain is predicted in the country, sleet and snow is expected in the mountainous regions. Sleet and snow will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some regions.

    The temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.

