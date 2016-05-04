Temperature will rise to 29 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, short-term rain is forecasted in some places at night. The morning will be foggy. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 10-15 C at night and 19-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

On May 5, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some mountainous areas at night, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will be foggy in some areas in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.