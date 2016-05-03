Temperature will reach 26 degrees in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild south wind will blow in Baku and on Absheron peninsula.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 10-14 C at night and 18-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

On May 4, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. In the evening and at night, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.

Over the next two days, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.