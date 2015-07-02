Strong wind predicted in Baku on July 3

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 3 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report, variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 3. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify in the evening. Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +29+34°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is forecasted. Mild east wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +34+39°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +24+29°C in the daytime.