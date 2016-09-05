 Top
    Sleet is predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

    Water level in rivers will increase

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning regarding change in the weather condition.

    Report was told at the ministry, on September 6-7, the weather will be unstable in the country, lightning and intermittent rain is expected.

    Rain will intensify in some places, hail and sleet is predicted in high mountain areas. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places. Water level in rivers will increase. 

