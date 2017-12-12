 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasts Bureau: Weather will be stable in country in next 2-3 days

    Gulshad Mammadova: East wind will dominate

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Weather will be stable in the territory of Azerbaijan in the next 2-3 days".

    Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that the weather will be mainly rainless in the country on December 13-14: "Intermittent rain predicted on some eastern regions. No significant temperature change is expected. East wind will dominate". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi