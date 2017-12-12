Forecasts Bureau: Weather will be stable in country in next 2-3 days

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Weather will be stable in the territory of Azerbaijan in the next 2-3 days".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that the weather will be mainly rainless in the country on December 13-14: "Intermittent rain predicted on some eastern regions. No significant temperature change is expected. East wind will dominate".