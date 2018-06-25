Expert: US president harms international cooperation

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "It's not good that US withdraws from the agreements it signed".

Report was told by American expert on environment, Jeffrey Frankel.

He said while commenting on US withdrawal from the Paris Treaty on Climate Change.

"President Donald Trump harms all types of international cooperation. US withdrawal from the treaty will be bad, as climate change affects economy. I will have message to the world: please wait us for 2.5 years to return the normal situation," American professor said.

Notably, US withdrawal from the Paris Treaty on Climate Change is one of the pre-election promises of President D. Trump. The key point of the agreement is to regulate global warming.