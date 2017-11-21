Commission for biological resources of Caspian Sea convenes in Baku

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Commission for the conservation and rational use of aquatic biological resources and management of shared stocks of such resources of the Caspian Sea hosts the First Constitutive Intergovernmental session in Baku.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, alongside with the Azerbaijani delegation, the event is attended by government agencies' delegations of the Caspian littoral countries engaged in the fishing industry.

The agenda of the session includes discussion regarding adoption of the Procedural Rules for the establishment of a new commission, signing of a cooperation protocol by the Caspian littoral states on joint combating poaching, development of the Agreement on moratorium on commercial hunting for sturgeon species, etc.

The session will last until November 23.