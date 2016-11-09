Baku will be sunny on November 10

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 10, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, the weather will be foggy and drizzly in some places in the capital. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-12 C at night, 14-18 C in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. In some places at night and in the morning mist is predicted, the eastern regions will be drizzly. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.