Azerbaijan, Bulgaria sign intergovernmental program

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s minister of ecology and natural resources Huseyn Bagirov and Bulgarian minister of environment and water resources Ivelina Vasileva have signed a two-year program on implementation of the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria on Cooperation in the field of environmental protection”.

Report informs, the program is aimed at preserving biodiversity and developing strategic plans for its conservation. It provides for the exchange of best practices, covering various fields, including the management of protected areas, activities in the protected areas for sustainable use, environmental impact assessment, global climate change and hydrometeorology, protection of the ozone layer, soil, transboundary water and air from pollution, waste management, protection of water resources from pollution.