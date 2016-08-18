Zeynal Naghdaliyev: President Ilham Aliyev instructed all of us to hold voting within framework of law

Baku. 18 August.REPORT.AZ/ 'Comparing Azerbaijan to 10 years ago, we can observe considerable development. 10-15 years ago, international organizations were criticizing us. These problems have already been eliminated'.

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the Department for Work with Regional Administration and Local Self-Government Bodies Zeynal Naghdaliyev said this at Baku meeting of chairmen of constituency election commissions.

Addressing on the topic of 'Responsibilities of local executive power authorities in preparation and conduct of the referendum, their mutual activity with election commissions', Z.Naghdaliyev noted that Azerbaijan has an improved election legislation: 'We must protect it. Shortcoming should be avoided as 'interested parties' can take an advantage of it. There is political stability in Azerbaijan. We should contribute to the condition established and not cause damage to it. President Ilham Aliyev has instructed all of us to hold the voting, referendum within the framework of the law'.

Z.Naghdaliyev stressed that voters lists must be fully specified: 'State authorities should work together in this regard. If someone doesn't fulfill its duties decently, we will exert influence to complete the work: 'Boards will also be reviewed during the election campaign, shortcomings will be eliminated. A total of 1,000 web cameras will be installed in the polling stations. Any doubts regarding web cameras in the past, have now been eliminated'.