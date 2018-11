Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

12 April, 2018 12:01

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Report informs, the Kremlin's press service reported on Thursday.