Samad Seyidov: We have to determine how many embassies and consulates necessary for Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan has 59 embassies, 9 consulates, 5 representations in foreign countries. We have to determine how many embassies and consulates are necessary for Azerbaijan. We have to carry out analysis and discuss efficiency of works of these embassies, consulates and representations”.

Report informs, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-parliamentary ties, Cahirman of Azerbaijani delegation in European Council Parliamentary Assembly Samad Seyidov said during 2017 state budget discussions at plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

He told that, priorities must be determined: “Austrian experience is so that they assess efficiency of all embassies. If they need to open new embassy, they analyze work of all embassies; then close most inefficient to open one in a new country. But they don’t increase quantity of embassies. I think transition to post-oil policies shouldn’t only concern economic model. It should also concern foreign relations. We have to hold analysis in this direction. This analysis should include assessment of works of embassies and consulates and funds allocated to them.”