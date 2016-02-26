Program of visit of EU High Representative to Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 26 fevral. REPORT.AZ/ Program of visit of The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President Federica Mogherini to Azerbaijan made public.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will travel to Azerbaijan on Monday 29 February and Armenia on Tuesday 1 March, continuing her tour of the Eastern Partnership countries following visits to Ukraine and Georgia at the end of last year, Report was told in the EU delegation to Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, the HR/VP will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. Whilst in Baku, Federica Mogherini will also attend the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial alongside Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič. She will also meet representatives of civil society. During her time in Armenia, the High Representative will meet President Serzh Sargsyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, members of various political parties in the parliament, as well as representatives of civil society