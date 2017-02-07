Presidential order awards martyr Chingiz Gurbanov 'National Hero of Azerbaijan'

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed the order awarding martyr Chingiz Gurbanov the name of the “National Hero of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, the order posthumously awards soldier Chingiz Salman oglu Gurbanov the name of “National Hero of Azerbaijan” for his special services for protection of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic and personal heroism during fulfilment of combat mission.

Notably, as a results of efforts of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the body of Chingiz Gurbanov was returned to Azerbaijan on February 5.

Measures conducted by the Ministry of Defence, as well process of return of the serviceman's body with mediation of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and the International Committee of the Red Cross, were organized in Bala Jafarli village of Qazakh district.

Martyr Chingiz Gurbanov was buried on February 6 in Gusar Alley of Martyrs.