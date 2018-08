Presidential decree approves 'Regulations on Electronic mortgage system'

24 November, 2016 16:32

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Regulations on Electronic mortgage system". Report informs, the decree approved “Regulations on Electronic mortgage system". "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC is empowered to resolve issues arising from the decree.