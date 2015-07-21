Presidential decree on media representatives totally covers 180 journalists

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed four decrees about media representatives, which has totally covered 180 Azerbaijani journalists.

Report infrorms, 1 media representative was awarded with "For Service to Motherland" order of the 2nd degree, 4 persons with "For Service to Motherland" order of the 3rd degree, 91 media representatives were awarded with a "Progress" medal.

Additionally, 44 media representatives were awarded with "Honored journalist", and 17 journalists with "Honored Art Worker" titles.

Two media representatives were given the President's Scholarship, either 21 journalists awarded with the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

This year, 140 years have passed since the establishment of the national media in Azerbaijan. On July 22 of every year Azerbaijan celebrates the National Day of Press.