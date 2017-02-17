Presidential Commission on Pardon Issues received 800 appeals

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Yesterday, Commission on Pardon Issues under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a meeting. It was stated that the commission has received over 800 appeals".

Report informs, member of the commission Rashad Majid told reporters.

According to him, 150 appeals were reviewed at yesterday's meeting.

"Half of the reviewed appeals were given positive opinions. The commission's meeting will continue today. All applications will be considered in the coming weeks. We hope that President Ilham Aliyev will sign a pardon decree on the eve of Novruz holiday", R. Majid said.