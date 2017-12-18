President: Islamic Solidarity Games once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's power

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We gained many sports victories this year. I would like to note some of them today".

Report informs, the head of state and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev said at a ceremony dedicated to the results of 2017. The head of state drew attention to the achievements gained in individual and team types: "Our chess players became European champions for the third time. This is a great victory and great result. Being a three-time world champion in Olympic sports is a great success, a great victory. A trainee of Azerbaijan sports, Azerbaijani athlete Ramil Guliyev became the world champion in athletics for the first time this year. This is a historic victory".

The head of state called the election of the representative of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation Farid Gayibov as a president of the European Union of Gymnastics as a historical result.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the biggest victory this year were the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku: "These games were really great holiday of sport, friendship and brotherhood. The games once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's power. They showed that Azerbaijan is a great sports state in the world. The Azerbaijani team was awarded the second place in the European Games in 2015 and the first in the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017".

According to the head of state, prestigious international competitions in Baku attract attention of the whole world: "I have to note that Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku this year for the second time. According to general opinion - it was already mentioned in foreign media - Azerbaijan Grand Prix was considered the best race of the year among 20 races. So it is our great achievement and our great success".

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Azerbaijani athletes will continue to gain gratifying achievements.