President Ilham Aliyev signs obituary over death of institute director

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has today signed the obituary over the death of outstanding scientist-biologist, acting member of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences, honorary figure of science, director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Protection of Plants and Technical Plants of the Agriculture Ministry, professor Siddiga Mammadova.
Report informs, the death of the professor has been assessed in the obituary as a heavy loss; her merit has been listed. The obituary reads that the memory of Siddiga Rza Mammadova will always stay in the hearts of those who knew her.
