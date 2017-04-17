President Ilham Aliyev: Measures to promote non-oil export yield good results

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ ‘The decisions, laws and decrees I signed last year created good opportunities to diversify our economy even more. In particular, the measures taken to promote export of non-oil products yield good results’.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told the republican conference of non-oil exporters he chaired in the country’s Yevlakh district.

‘We began to apply a promotion system. I have told about this in the past years, too. Because the system of promotion has justified itself in some other countries and led to growth of export. We have studied appropriate advanced experience in the world and on this basis we applied promotion of investing and exporting systems in Azerbaijan. Both systems are successfully functioning. The entrepreneurs may be even didn’t believe the state would render them such assistance. Sometimes they were even surprised. Now, they see if their products reach the world markets, the state returns some percent of its price to themselves. That is, this is a great initiative for stimulation. The entrepreneur gains extra profit, on one hand, and this has moral sense, on the other. Because, people have strong confidence for them, and they work confidently and involve high amount investments for the country’ Azerbaijani President underlined.