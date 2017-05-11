President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates a new bridge in Pirallahi settlement

© President.az

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new bridge in Pirallahi settlement, Baku.

Report, Chairman of "Azeravtoyol" OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the Pirallahi bridge and spur routes. The new bridge is located on the 23rd km of Gala-Pirallahi highway. The bridge is 442 meters in length and 14 meters in width. The width of the lane is 12 meters.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new bridge.