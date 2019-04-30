President Ilham Aliyev chaired Cabinet meeting on results of first quarter of 2019 and future tasks

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2019 and future tasks, Report informs citing AzerTag.

The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Speakers at the meeting included Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Industrial Issues Natig Amirov, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, and Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then made a closing speech.