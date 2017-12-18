President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a powerful sport state

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is a powerful sport state.”

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Ilham Aliyev said on December 18 at the ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017.

The head of state said that victory of the Azerbaijani athletes in a year brought joy for our country: “The sport is rapidly growing in the country. Azerbaijani athletes grabbed 851 medals at international competitions, 347 of them are gold.”

President Ilham Aliyev said the number of medals was more than last year which shows that sport rapidly develops in Azerbaijan.