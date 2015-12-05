President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new center of State Committee on Property Issues

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Information Technology and Information Management Center of State Committee on Property Issues.

Report informs, Head of state cut ribbon symbolizing opening of the center.

Azerbaijani President, acquainting with condition established in the centre, was provided with information on registration of real estate, inventory and management, electronic land registration, address registry, information systems and electronic inventory database.