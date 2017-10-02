President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit.

Report informs, the head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Asif Aghayev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the recent projects and landscaping works carried out in the district and in the park.