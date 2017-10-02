 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

    Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority informed the head of state on recent projects

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit.

    Report informs, the head of state laid flowers at a statue of the national leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

    Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Asif Aghayev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the recent projects and landscaping works carried out in the district and in the park.

