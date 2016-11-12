 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Beylagan district

    Head of state first laid flowers at statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in center of Beylagan city

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ After completing his visit to Fuzuli, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Beylagan district.

    Report informs, the head of state first laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Beylagan city.

    Head of Beylagan District Executive Authority Vagif Abdullayev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work and projects carried out in the district in recent years, as well as landscaping work carried out around the statue.

