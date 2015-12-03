President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu held one-on-one meeting

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Following the official welcoming ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu have held a one-on-one meeting.

Report informs, during the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in all areas. They emphasized the importance of this visit in terms of the expansion of ties. The parties expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views over the issues of mutual interest.