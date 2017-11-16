President: Establishment of New Azerbaijan Party a turning point in history of modern Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ “The establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party was a truly historic event, a turning point in the history of modern Azerbaijani statehood,” Report informs, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a solemn ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the New Azerbaijan Party.

“At that time, 91 patriots assumed this historic mission and sent a message to Heydar Aliyev. Their work has won a worthy place in the history of Azerbaijan, and the establishment of our party played a special role in preventing further negative processes in the country.”

“The reasons for that appeal are also clear. Thanks to the work done in the 1970s and 1980s, great leader Heydar Aliyev earned great respect, sympathy and support of our people. Azerbaijan, which was one of the most backward republics in Soviet times, turned into the most advanced republic under his leadership. Thanks to his activities in the 1970s and early 1980s, great creative work was done in the republic. Azerbaijan comprehensively developed in the true sense of the word. In the subsequent period, when working in a high post in Moscow, he always treated Azerbaijan with great attention and care,” the President said.

“Today, the New Azerbaijan Party unites in its ranks more than 700,000 people, including 40 per cent young people. In other words, the activities and ideas of our party, the policies it pursues today are attractive to the younger generation, and this is a very positive phenomenon as it shows that Azerbaijan will continue to provide long-term and sustainable development, and the principles advocated by the party are fully supported by the people today. The work done in Azerbaijan these days, the successful development of our country, of course, clearly demonstrate to every patriot that the policy of the current government is the only correct one,” President Ilham Aliyev added.