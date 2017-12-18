President: Azerbaijani state will continue to care for its athletes

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ "I am glad that our young athletes also make us happy with victories. It is impossible to speak about sports success without teen, children's sports".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017 at Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) on December 18.

The head of state said that younger generation is also growing, takes part in competitions, gains victories and thus, consistency of our sporting successes is ensured: "If we pay attention to the results of all the Summer Olympics we participated, we see that every time we win more medals. Azerbaijan ranked 14th in the last Rio Olympics for number of medals. This is a historic victory. It was impossible to imagine such a victory a few years ago. We have gained this victory for only 25 years. Azerbaijani sports is at high level.

The development of sport will continue to be in the center of attention. This year, we also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee. I also expressed my views at this event. Azerbaijani state will continue to care for its athletes, will do its best to develop sport. We wish the athletes new victories and new successes".