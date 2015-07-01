​Order on changing the working schedule in Azerbaijan lost its force

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The order of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on changing of working schedule in Azerbaijan due to Baku 2015 the First European Games lost its force.

Report informs, these rules referred to employees working in state and non-state enterprises and organizations located in Baku city.

In accordance with the rules, from May 1 to July 1, the work schedule of employees (except for employees of educational institutions and those on duty) of the state authorities, enterprises and organizations operating in Baku has been determined in a graded manner, considering their labor function.

Due to the Order, 25 percent of employees worked from 8:00 to 17:00, 25 percent from 8:30 to 17:30, 25 percent from 9:00 to 18:00, and 25 percent from 9:30 to 18:30.

Moreover, as recommended, 50 percent of employees worked from 8:00 to 17:00 (except for employees of educational institutions and employees on duty) of non-governmental enterprises and organizations operating in Baku and another 50 percent from 8:30 to 17:30.Baku time.