One more chief executive authority in Azerbaijan dismissed

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissal of Tahir Karimov, Chief of Salyan Region Executive Authority.

In accordance with the other order of the president, Sevindik Hatamov has been appointed to the mentioned post.

S.Hatamov has held post of chief of Yardimli Region Executive Authority.