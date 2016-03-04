 Top
    One more chief executive authority in Azerbaijan dismissed

    Sevindik Hatamov appointed to the post

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on dismissal of Tahir Karimov, Chief of Salyan Region Executive Authority.

    Report informs, in accordance with the order, Tahir Abuzar Karimov has been dismissed from the post of chief of Salyan Region Executive Authority.

    In accordance with the other order of the president, Sevindik Hatamov has been appointed to the mentioned post.

    S.Hatamov has held post of chief of Yardimli Region Executive Authority. 

