Speaker Oktay Asadov congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of Milli Majlis

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Oktay Asadov congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on the occasion of her appointment as the First-Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, congratulatory letter says:

Dear Mehriban Aliyeva,

We cordially congratulate You on appointment as the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Our nation met with feeling of gratitude the decision of head of our state Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Because valuable works carried out by you as lawmaker of Milli Majlis and President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, broad public and charity activities, Your sincerity, simplicity, sensitive attitude to problems of population ensured deep confidence, respect and love of people to You.

We feel endless pride to see our colleague in such a high public office. Your contribution to the work of parliament, especially efficient use of Your right of legislative initiative, which gave freedom to tens of thousands of people, will live in the history of Milli Majlis and memory of our nation forever.

Challenges of modern age set new objectives in front of our state. In such circumstances farsighted internal and foreign policies carried out by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, overcoming geopolitical disturbance, ensures stable and consistent development of our country. We believe that, Your inherent high practical and moral qualities, deep knowledge, organizational skills will enable to fulfill mission assigned to You by head of our state successfully.

Dear Mehriban Aliyeva, we once again cordially congratulate You on the appointment to the position of first vice-president of the Azerbaijan Republic and wish You a great success in honorable and responsible activities!”