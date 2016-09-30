Ogtay Asadov: Important changes have taken place in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Important changes have taken place in our country. Azerbaijan has passed a popular vote. In the referendum the Azerbaijani people have shown their support."

Report informs, Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Ogtay Asadov said at today’s meeting of Milli Majlis autumn session.

According to him, the popular vote has been monitored by local and international observers.

O. Asadov also touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Parliament: "Last year the European Parliament has adopted a declaration against Azerbaijan, then our country has ceased cooperation with the union. Repeated attempts were made to restore the relations. At the reception of the delegation of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has voiced his claim. In case of the resumption of cooperation such negative points are unacceptable."